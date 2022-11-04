  • Astros third baseman Alex Bregman doubles against the Phillies during Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia on Thursday. The Astros lead the series 3-2. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Astros third baseman Alex Bregman doubles against the Phillies during Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia on Thursday. The Astros lead the series 3-2. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Houston Astros rookie Jeremy Pena had a home run and a run-scoring single and star pitcher Justin Verlander battled through five innings as the Astros edged the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 to move to the brink of another World Series title on Thursday.

The Astros took a 3-2 lead in the series and could close it out at home when the it shifts to Houston for Game 6 on Saturday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW