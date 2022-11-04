Houston Astros rookie Jeremy Pena had a home run and a run-scoring single and star pitcher Justin Verlander battled through five innings as the Astros edged the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 to move to the brink of another World Series title on Thursday.
The Astros took a 3-2 lead in the series and could close it out at home when the it shifts to Houston for Game 6 on Saturday.
