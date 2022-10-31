  • Kyogo Furuhashi scores the opening goal in Celtic's match against Livingston on Sunday. | KYODO
Glasgow, Scotland – Celtic extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to four points with a dominant display in a 3-0 victory at Livingston on Sunday.

Kyogo Furuhashi, Greg Taylor and Jota got the goals as the Scottish champions bounced back from the disappointment of exiting European competition in midweek.

