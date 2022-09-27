  • Saudi Esports Federation Chairman Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan speaks during an esports forum in Riyadh on Sept. 7. | AFP-JIJI
Riyadh – Wearing headphones and anti-sweat finger sleeves, gamers from eight countries guided gun-toting avatars through a battle royale in the Saudi capital, as cheering onlookers watched the action on a big screen.

The PUBG Mobile tournament was part of Gamers8, a summer festival spotlighting Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a global eSports dynamo — one that officials hope can compete with powerhouses like China and South Korea.

