  St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols hits the 700th homer of his career, against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at Dodger Stadium.
  • AFP-JIJI

Los Angeles – St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols became just the fourth Major League Baseball player to hit 700 home runs on Friday, with two homers against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 42-year-old Dominican, playing in what he says is his final season, joined Barry Bonds (762 home runs), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) as the only players to reach the milestone.

