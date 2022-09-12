  • Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open in New York on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open in New York on Sunday.

New York – Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open on Sunday, becoming the youngest man to ascend to the world No. 1 ranking and cementing his status as the poster boy of tennis’ new wave.

The 19-year-old dragged his weary body to a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 victory over Norway’s Casper Ruud in the final.

