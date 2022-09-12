  • Lewis Hamilton missed out on last year's Formula One championship in a controversial finish at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021. | AFP-JIJI
    Lewis Hamilton missed out on last year's Formula One championship in a controversial finish at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

Monza, Italy – Lewis Hamilton said the safety car finish at Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix revived painful memories of the way he lost last season’s Formula One championship.

Max Verstappen won in Monza to take his lead in the drivers’ championship to 116 points, but the final six laps were not contested after Daniel Ricciardo lost his engine and was left stranded on the side of the track.

