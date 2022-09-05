South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is targeting a more consistent run of results for the Springboks as uneven form has left the outcome of this year’s Rugby Championship hanging in the balance with two rounds of matches remaining.
The reigning world champions picked up their second win of the campaign against Australia in Sydney on Saturday to leave them in third place and one point behind first-place New Zealand as the four-nation competition reaches its climax.
