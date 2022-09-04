  • Rafael Nadal celebrates after beating Richard Gasquet during the third round of the U.S. Open in New York on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Rafael Nadal celebrates after beating Richard Gasquet during the third round of the U.S. Open in New York on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

New York – Rafael Nadal defeated close friend Richard Gasquet for the 18th time to reach the U.S. Open fourth round on Saturday, as women’s world No. 1 Iga Swiatek made the last 16 for a second successive year.

Four-time champion Nadal took his record over Gasquet to a perfect 18-0 with a 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 victory to stay on course for a 23rd Grand Slam title.

