    Former France and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has joined the ownership group of Italian second-division club Como. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

Como, Italy – Thierry Henry was revealed on Monday as a new shareholder of ambitious Italian club Como, which is aiming for big things after rising from the amateur ranks to the country’s second tier.

Retired France icon Henry was presented by the Serie B club at a news conference in the lakeside city, alongside CEO and former Chelsea captain Dennis Wise.

