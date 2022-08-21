  • Italy's Dario Verani (left) and France's Axel Raymond leave the water after competing in the open water 25-km event at the European Aquatics Championships in Ostia, southwest of Rome, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
The 25-kilometer open-water races at the European Aquatics Championships were abandoned in confusion almost two-thirds of the way through as the weather deteriorated on Saturday, with organizers deciding they could not declare a winner.

The men’s and women’s races in the sea at Ostia, in Rome, were originally scheduled for Thursday, but called off because of strong winds and big waves.

