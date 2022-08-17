  • PSV's Ismael Saibari (left) contends for the ball with Rangers' Borna Barisic during a Champions League playoff match in Glasgow on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    PSV's Ismael Saibari (left) contends for the ball with Rangers' Borna Barisic during a Champions League playoff match in Glasgow on Tuesday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

Glasgow – Armando Obispo spared Walter Benitez’s blushes as PSV Eindhoven rescued a 2-2 draw against Rangers in the Champions League playoff first leg on Tuesday.

PSV goalkeeper Benitez looked to have gifted Rangers the advantage when he allowed Tom Lawrence’s free kick to squirm through his hands in the second half at Ibrox.

