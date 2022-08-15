  • Emma Raducanu is excited about the opportunity to face tennis great Serena Williams. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • AFP-JIJI

Cincinnati – Emma Raducanu feels her excitement building for her first-round meeting with Serena Williams in the opening round the Western & Southern Open.

The 19-year-old Briton, who won the U.S. Open last summer as a qualifier, will be making her debut at the WTA and ATP hardcourt event.

