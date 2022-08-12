  • The Cubs and Reds emerge from the cornfields prior to the start of their game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday. | KYODO
DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Seiya Suzuki went 1-for-3 with an RBI double as the Chicago Cubs downed the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Thursday in a game played at the Field of Dreams ballpark, built at the location of the famous 1989 movie of the same name.

Batting cleanup, Suzuki shone on the memorable occasion as he plated Patrick Wisdom from first with a line drive to left-center field off Nick Lodolo (3-4) with two outs in the first inning.

