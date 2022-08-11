  • Real Madrid celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Super Cup in Helsiki on Wednesday. | REUTERS
    Real Madrid celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Super Cup in Helsiki on Wednesday. | REUTERS

Helsinki – Goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt and a fifth UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

While Frankfurt was dangerous, particularly in the first half, Madrid’s experience and individual quality won the day, just like during the club’s victorious 2021-22 Champions League campaign.

