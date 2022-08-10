  • England head coach Eddie Jones has come under fire for criticizing what he sees as country's reliance on private schools to develop elite rugby players. | AFP-JIJI
London – England head coach Eddie Jones was reprimanded by his employers at the Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Tuesday for criticizing what he saw as the English game’s reliance on the private school system.

Jones said in a newspaper interview last weekend that “you are going to have to blow the whole thing up” because the current set-up creates “closeted” players who lack “resolve.”

