  • Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates after scoring his second goal during a 2-0 win over West Ham in London. | REUTERS
  • AFP-JIJI

Erling Haaland scored twice in his Premier League debut as Manchester City opened its title defense with a 2-0 win at West Ham, while Manchester United was beaten 2-1 by Brighton in Erik ten Hag’s first game in charge on Sunday.

Haaland lived up to the hype since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund to give the champions a perfect start to the season in the searing heat of East London.

