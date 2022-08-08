Erling Haaland scored twice in his Premier League debut as Manchester City opened its title defense with a 2-0 win at West Ham, while Manchester United was beaten 2-1 by Brighton in Erik ten Hag’s first game in charge on Sunday.
Haaland lived up to the hype since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund to give the champions a perfect start to the season in the searing heat of East London.
