  • England's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Euro 2022 title in London on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
London – England’s Euro 2022 winning team on Wednesday urged the two candidates vying to become the UK’s next prime minister to ensure that all girls have access to the sport at school.

All 23 members of the squad, which beat Germany 2-1 in Sunday’s final at a sold-out Wembley Stadium, signed an open letter to Conservative Party leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, calling on their help to “create real change in this country.”

