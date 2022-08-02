  • Manchester City are hopeful offseason signings Julian Alvarez (left) and Erling Haaland can help maintain their Premier League dominance as the English top flight kicks off its new campaign on Friday. | REUTERS
Manchester – Premier League clubs have splashed an estimated £1 billion ($1.2 billion) in the arms race for new talent ahead of the start to the 2022-23 season on Friday, but champions Manchester City remain the side to beat.

After winning four league titles in five years, Pep Guardiola's squad has been bolstered by the biggest name arrival of the summer in Erling Haaland.

