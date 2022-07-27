  • England's Alessia Russo celebrates after scoring the team's third goal against Sweden during their Women's Euro 2022 semifinal in Sheffield, England, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
  AFP-Jiji

Sheffield, England – England’s women will be talked about “all over the world,” said coach Sarina Wiegman, after thrashing Sweden 4-0 in Sheffield on Tuesday to reach the Euro 2022 final.

After semifinal heartache in the last three major tournaments, it was “fourth time lucky” for the Lionesess to the delight of the home crowd of 29,000 at Bramall Lane to set up a clash against Germany or France.

