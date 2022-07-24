  • PSG forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the team's second goal against Urawa Reds in Saitama on Saturday. | REUTERS
    PSG forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the team's second goal against Urawa Reds in Saitama on Saturday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Saitama – Kylian Mbappe scored as Paris Saint-Germain made it two wins out of two on their Japanese tour with a 3-0 victory over J. League side Urawa Reds on Saturday.

Mbappe was the only PSG player retained in the starting lineup after Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Kawasaki Frontale at Tokyo’s National Stadium, with manager Christophe Galtier dropping star forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar to the bench.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,