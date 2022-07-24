Saitama – Kylian Mbappe scored as Paris Saint-Germain made it two wins out of two on their Japanese tour with a 3-0 victory over J. League side Urawa Reds on Saturday.
Mbappe was the only PSG player retained in the starting lineup after Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Kawasaki Frontale at Tokyo’s National Stadium, with manager Christophe Galtier dropping star forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar to the bench.
