Rotherham, England – France defender Eve Perisset scored a penalty in extra time to earn a 1-0 win over defending champion Netherlands on Saturday and a place in the semifinals of the Women’s European Championship for the first time, where they will face Germany.
France, whose last three appearances at the Euros ended in the quarterfinals, desperately searched for an opening as they kept surrounding the Dutch goal but it took Perisset’s spot kick in the 102nd minute to finally break the deadlock.
