  • France's players applaud the crowd after their Euro 2022 quarterfinal aganst Netherlands in Rotherham, England, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    France's players applaud the crowd after their Euro 2022 quarterfinal aganst Netherlands in Rotherham, England, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Rotherham, England – France defender Eve Perisset scored a penalty in extra time to earn a 1-0 win over defending champion Netherlands on Saturday and a place in the semifinals of the Women’s European Championship for the first time, where they will face Germany.

France, whose last three appearances at the Euros ended in the quarterfinals, desperately searched for an opening as they kept surrounding the Dutch goal but it took Perisset’s spot kick in the 102nd minute to finally break the deadlock.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,