  • Israel-Premier Tech team's Canadian rider Hugo Houle celebrates on the podium after winning the 16th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, in southern France on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
Canadian rider Hugo Houle broke down in tears after winning stage 16 of the Tour de France on Tuesday, dedicating his first professional triumph to his late brother.

Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo retained the overall lead from defending champion Tadej Pogacar and Geraint Thomas of Ineos as the Tour entered the Pyrenees.

