  • Belgium players celebrate advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Women's Euros as Italy midfielder Manuela Giugliano lies on the pitch in Manchester on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
  • AFP-Jiji

Manchester – Belgium secured the last spot in the Euro 2022 quarterfinals as Tina De Caigny’s goal beat Italy 1-0 in sweltering temperatures in Manchester on Monday.

The Hoffenheim striker’s predatory finish early in the second half made sure of second place in Group B behind France to set up a last-eight meeting with Sweden on Friday.

