  • PSG's (left to right) Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar pose for photos during a news conference on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
Paris Saint-Germain’s star-studded squad landed in Japan on Sunday for a three-game tour against local teams, with new manager Christophe Galtier hoping to make a strong start.

PSG, featuring attacking trio Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi, will take on the J. League’s Kawasaki Frontale, Urawa Reds and Gamba Osaka during a 10-day stay in Japan.

