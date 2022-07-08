London – Ons Jabeur said that the seeds of her history-making charge to the Wimbledon final were sown 12 months ago when she told her coaches: “I’m coming back for the title.”
Jabeur became the first African woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the modern era when she beat close friend Tatjana Maria, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the semifinals. She will face Russian-born Elena Rybakina, now representing Kazakhstan, for the title on Saturday.
