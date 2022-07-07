  • Israel-Premier Tech's Simon Clarke leads a group of riders during Stage 5 of the Tour de France between Lille Metropole and Arenberg Porte du Hainaut, France, on Wednesday. | REUTERS
Arenberg, France – Simon Clarke of Israel Premier Tech won Stage 5 of the Tour de France in a photo finish after a 157-km run from Lille to Arenberg featuring 20 km of cobbled mining roads on Wednesday.

Belgium’s Wout van Aert of Jumbo retained his overall leader’s yellow jersey despite a nasty fall, but his teammate Primoz Roglic lost around two minutes to defending champion and fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar.

