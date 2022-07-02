Silverstone, England – Lewis Hamilton called on Formula One to stop giving the sport’s old guard a platform after retired three-time world champion Nelson Piquet and 91-year-old former F1 head Bernie Ecclestone recently drew fire for offensive comments.
Piquet, 69, apologized to Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, this week for making a racially offensive reference to the Briton in comments from an interview in November that emerged recently. Ecclestone, meanwhile, defended Russian President Vladimir Putin as someone he would “take a bullet” for during a TV interview on Thursday.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.