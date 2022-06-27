Wellington – New Zealand’s preparations for its first test against Ireland were thrown into disarray after head coach Ian Foster, his assistant John Plumtree and two players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Foster and Plumtree are isolating at home while players David Havili and Jack Goodhue — who are both specialist midfield backs — have not joined the squad in Auckland ahead of Saturday’s series opener.
