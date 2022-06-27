  • Xander Schauffele holds the trophy after winning the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele birdied the final hole on Sunday to win the Travelers Championship, holding off Sahith Theegala for his sixth career PGA Tour title.

The 28-year-old American fired a two-under par 68 to finish at 19-under 261 after 72 holes at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

