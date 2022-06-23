New York – The Baltimore Ravens were plunged into mourning on Wednesday following the sudden deaths of Super Bowl-winning former star Tony Siragusa and current defensive player Jaylon Ferguson.
Siragusa, a defensive tackle on the Ravens team that beat the New York Giants in the Super Bowl in 2000, passed away at the age of 55.
