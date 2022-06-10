  • Russian Maria Lasitskene said IOC President Thomas Bach is interested in Russian athletes' thoughts about the conflict in Ukraine. | REUTERS
    Russian Maria Lasitskene said IOC President Thomas Bach is interested in Russian athletes' thoughts about the conflict in Ukraine.

Olympic champion high jumper Maria Lasitskene on Thursday called on the head of the International Olympic Committee to lift the sanctions imposed against Russian athletes over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The IOC issued guidance to sports governing bodies in February to remove Russians and Belarusians from competition after Russia sent troops into Ukraine. Most international federations followed the recommendation.

