After lifting the Champions League trophy for the fifth time with Real Madrid, captain Marcelo said he is bringing his 16-year stint with the Spanish and European champion to an end.

The Brazilian defender is the most decorated player in Real’s 120-year history, picking up his 25th trophy with the club when it beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final on Saturday.

