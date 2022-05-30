After lifting the Champions League trophy for the fifth time with Real Madrid, captain Marcelo said he is bringing his 16-year stint with the Spanish and European champion to an end.
The Brazilian defender is the most decorated player in Real’s 120-year history, picking up his 25th trophy with the club when it beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final on Saturday.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.