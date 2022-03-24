The Samurai Blue’s journey may not have been pretty, but the destination is all that mattered.

A pair of late goals by Kaoru Mitoma drove Japan to a 2-0 win over Australia on Thursday night in Sydney, clinching a seventh straight appearance in this year's FIFA World Cup by virtue of a guaranteed top-two finish in Group B of Asia's final qualifying round.

Despite outshooting the Socceroos 19 to nine on a waterlogged Stadium Australia pitch, head coach Hajime Moriyasu's men failed to make the most of their chances and the game seemed all destined to end in a scoreless draw.

It took Mitoma, who has played for Belgium's Royal Union this season on loan from Premier League side Brighton Hove & Albion, to change the face of the game soon after coming on to relieve attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino, who nearly wrapped himself in glory on multiple occasions but instead watched both goals from the bench.

Japan's 89th-minute opener was the effort of a trio of current and former Frontale players, with Santa Clara's Hidemasa Morita setting up Miki Yamane near the goal line before the final cross to Mitoma at the top of the six-yard box.

"When I saw Miki had the ball I knew from our time at Frontale where he would send the ball and he sent a great pass," Mitoma said. "I barely remember what I felt after the goal; I just ran to the bench.

"This win was a result of everyone's efforts."

Mitoma's second goal, a solo effort that saw him cut inside past an Australian defender before sending his shot off the hands of Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan, was a welcome reminder of the dynamism that earned him J. League Best XI plaudits in his rookie 2020 season and a runner-up finish in that year's MVP voting.

"I knew we just had to run out the clock but I saw that if I could get past the defender there was space for me to move in and decided to go for it," Mitoma said.

Japan’s players celebrate after clinching qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. | AFP-JIJI

Neither team came into Thursday's encounter under ideal circumstances, with both squads losing several players from their initial lists to a combination of injuries, fitness concerns and COVID-19 infections.

While Japan was boosted by the return of captain and center back Maya Yoshida, his usual partner in crime — Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu — was unavailable for a call-up, while veteran right back Hiroki Sakai and usual starting striker Yuya Osako had also withdrawn with injuries suffered in last weekend's J. League fixtures.

In a rarity for Japan, the game was not aired on television, with streaming service DAZN declining to sublicense the broadcast despite concerted efforts by the Japan Football Association to arrange an agreement.

Speaking to a commentary team that included former head coach Takeshi Okada and retired national team legends Atsuto Uchida and Kengo Nakamura, Yoshida said he was "relieved" to have been a part of the Samurai Blue's first-ever away win in Australia.

"I told them that Uchida, Nakamura, and Okada have never won in Australia, and that I wanted us to win here and clinch a World Cup spot," the Sampdoria defender said.

"Ao Tanaka, Hidemasa Morita and Wataru Endo worked well to shut down the opposition in midfield…. Late in the game Australia had to go forward to try to get a goal and Mitoma did well to score when he did."

Moriyasu, who for much of Japan's qualifying campaign has come under criticism for his rigid tactics and conservative player selections, used his postgame television appearance to once again thank those who enabled the team to continue playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All of these games were difficult, but I'm grateful to everyone in the government, essential workers, and everyone else who has made it possible for us to play soccer," a hoarse Moriyasu told DAZN. "All of us here united for today's win but there are so many players and staffers who helped get us to this point.

The former midfielder, who helped Japan to its first of four Asian Cup titles in 1992 only to fall short of qualifying for the 1994 World Cup in the United States, also paid respects to the Samurai Blue's fervent supporters — dozens of whom flew from Japan to attend the game in person following the recent loosening of Australia's strict pandemic border controls.

"This is something that we've all achieved with the entire Japanese soccer family and I hope we can celebrate it together," Moriyasu said.

Japan's final game of the qualifying group will take place against Vietnam at Saitama Stadium on Tuesday, while Australia — now destined to face Group A's third-place team in a single-legged playoff in June before a potential intercontinental decided against a Sotuh American team — will travel north of Jeddah to face Saudi Arabia, who also qualified for the World Cup by virtue of Japan's win.

The draw for the Nov. 21 to Dec. 10 World Cup will take place on April 1 in Doha.