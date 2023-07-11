Previous articles in this series have discussed China’s diplomatic strategy of attempting to change the international order of East Asia based on its own recognition of circumstances, and the responses from Japan, countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and South Korea to such moves.

Behind China’s attempts, we can see its ambitious diplomacy — pushing its own narratives to the international community by using its economic influence and shaking up the very concept of how order should be.

However, looking at the domestic situation in China, while its economy is expected to recover gradually from the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s latest economic indicators have been worse than predicted, and concerns remain over another increase in the number of infections.