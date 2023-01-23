  • The release of ChatGPT, a new artificial-intelligence chatbot, is forcing us to rethink what tasks can be carried out with minimal human intervention. | DEREK ABELLA / THE NEW YORK TIMES
STOCKHOLM – With hindsight, 2022 will be seen as the year when artificial intelligence gained street credibility.

The release of ChatGPT by the San Francisco-based research laboratory OpenAI garnered great attention and raised even greater questions.

In just its first week, ChatGPT attracted more than a million users and was used to write computer programs, compose music, play games and take the bar exam. Students discovered that it could write serviceable essays worthy of a B grade — as did teachers, albeit more slowly and to their considerable dismay.

