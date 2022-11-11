It will be several more weeks until it is clear which party controls the two houses of the U.S. Congress, but just days after the November midterm elections, Democrats are celebrating while Republicans put their best face on a disappointing performance.

The outcome is likely to have little direct effect on U.S. policy, but the results will hearten democrats — those with a small “d” — around the world who have been troubled by developments in the practice of U.S. politics.