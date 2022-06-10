The world is on the brink of a food crisis that could result in starvation for millions, unrest and mass migrations.

The immediate cause of this impending catastrophe is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting cutoff of their vital exports. That is not the entire story, however. Structural factors have exacerbated the shortages. All must be addressed to re-establish food security for those who will suffer despite no fault of their own. Most immediately, however, wealthy nations must accelerate efforts to get food into the hands of hungry populations around the world.