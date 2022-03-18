The International Court of Justice, the top United Nations court for settling disputes between states, this week called on Russia to immediately stop its invasion of Ukraine, saying it was “profoundly concerned” about the use of force and dismissed its justification for military intervention.

Russia is unlikely to heed the order, but that does not mean that it does not matter. The ruling reinforces the foundational principle that rules govern relations among states, not raw power. It is up to governments to give that decision substance so that it is not just empty words.

Ukraine filed suit against Russia at the ICJ immediately after the invasion, asking the court to rule on the claim used as a pretext to invade and dismember the country. Moscow accused Ukraine of committing genocide in Luhansk and Donetsk, two regions in the eastern part of the country with large numbers of Russian-speakers.

Russia did not participate in the initial hearing of the case, nor did it show up for the ruling issued this week. Rather, Moscow sent a letter to the ICJ asserting that the court had no jurisdiction over the case since Russia had formally notified the United Nations’ secretary-general that it was acting on the grounds of self-defense, not genocide.

That did not deter the justices. The court ruled 13-2 that Russia “shall immediately suspend the military operations” that it launched against Ukraine. In addition, it said that the Russian government must ensure that forces under its control or those that it supports must stop as well.

The court demolished any argument for Russian action. It rejected Russia’s assertion that its actions constituted “self-defense” under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, pointing to the many statements by President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials that expressly referred to stopping genocide — rather than self-defense — as the purpose of the use of force.

If the reference to self-defense was intended to refer to that of the Luhansk and Donetsk, the two enclaves in eastern Ukraine that had declared independence, the court noted that Article 51 only refers to members of the United Nations, and neither of the two breakaway regions enjoyed that status.

The court went on to say that it “is not in possession of evidence substantiating” Russian claims of genocide, adding that it was “doubtful” that the Genocide Convention provides authority for the “unilateral use of force in the territory of another state.”

But if the Genocide Convention did not legitimate Russian action, it did provide jurisdiction for the ICJ to take the case, pursuant to Article 9, reported President Judge Joan Donoghue. The court accepted the Ukrainian argument that it should not be subject to the use of force as a result of false claims of genocide, which meant that Ukraine has “a plausible right not to be subjected to military operations by the Russian Federation.”

The ruling also underscored the urgency of acting because of the extraordinary damage being done. Legal experts highlight the court’s language, making points that were not legally required but were dictated by the exigency of the moment.

Judge Donoghue noted that “the civilian population affected by the present conflict is extremely vulnerable,” and she added that “any military operation, in particular one on the scale carried out by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, inevitably causes loss of life, mental and bodily harm, and damage to property and to the environment.” The court — and the world — is “profoundly concerned” about Russia’s use of force.

There was unanimity among the judges that neither side should do anything that might “aggravate or extend the dispute … or make it more difficult to resolve.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the ruling “a complete victory,” while U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the decision “fully reinforces my repeated appeals for peace.”

The foundational principles of international law are the sovereignty of states, the equality of states and the inviolability of borders. Russia’s invasion has trampled on those pillars and seeks to replace them with an order ruled by sheer power.

Russian President Putin appears to believe that some countries are more equal than others and they have the right to bend defiant governments to their will. The invasion of Ukraine is a simple and naked act of aggression that violates Article 2.4 of the U.N. Charter, which prohibits the “use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.”

Russia will ignore the ruling but that does not make it meaningless or the ICJ impotent. The government in Moscow will be confirmed as one that disrespects and rejects international law, underscoring the ruling and its status as an outlaw. Conversely, Ukraine is reaffirmed as a nation committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes.

The ICJ has no enforcement mechanism, but justice is defined and made real by efforts of other actors to give it meaning and content. All of us, collectively, give it substance. That is why world leaders continually refer to international law as they address this crisis.

Even as we return to an era of great power competition, we must reject pure power politics. Failure to do so leaves a world in which there is no right or wrong — no justice — just a balance of power. That is a grim prospect, but it is one that we all can — must — ensure does not emerge.

The Japan Times Editorial Board