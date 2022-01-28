The West is facing its biggest crisis with Russia since the end of the Cold War, three decades ago.

Having massed over 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine, the prospect of a large-scale land war on the European continent is very real. Moscow has presented an extensive list of demands to Washington and other Western capitals, but the bottom line for Russian President Vladimir Putin is simple: Russia is entitled to a sphere of influence in which its concerns override those of all other states. In his mind, only such an arrangement will provide the security and status that Putin believes his country deserves.

Those demands are unreasonable. All countries deserve security but not at the expense of the sovereign rights of others. Putin wants nothing less than a rewriting of the rules of international order. He must be resisted.

Angered by the steady expansion of Western influence eastward toward Russia’s borders, Putin has labored to create a buffer zone. If those governments resist him, he undermines them. In the case of Ukraine, the Kyiv government’s growing alignment with the West prompted him to reclaim Crimea in 2014 and foment unrest in and the possible partition of the eastern part of that country.

Like his fellow nationalists, Putin believes that Ukraine is not a real state but is an integral part of the Russian motherland. According to that logic, any demand by it, or another similarly situated county — i.e., a former Soviet republic — for autonomy from Russia must be the product of foreign subversion. Indeed, there is a pervasive belief among Russians that those countries are part of a plot to encircle, isolate and ultimately strangle their country.

In December, Russia presented two draft treaties to the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that called for legally binding limits on the deployment of troops, missile systems, aircraft and warships in areas where they could be considered a threat to the other side. The proposals not only demanded a halt to any future NATO expansion to Central and Eastern Europe, but rollback to its borders in the 1990s. The proposals would even deny those countries the right to buy weapons from the West to defend themselves.

The U.S. and its allies promptly rejected those demands while offering to negotiate on other issues, such as nuclear arms control and limits on military exercises. Russian officials equally quickly rejected that counteroffer, demanding a focus on their “main issue,” which is, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized, NATO’s “further expansion to the east and the deployment of strike weapons” that could threaten Russia. Putin’s spokesperson was blunt, saying, “There is not much cause for optimism.”

Intelligence officials reportedly believe Putin has not made a decision on how to proceed and will likely wait a few weeks before doing so. Weighing heavily on his thinking are the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Any military move would overshadow that event, angering Putin’s chief diplomatic ally and partner, Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In the interim, the priority is forging a united front among Western nations that ensures that Russia will pay a price if it chooses conflict. Russia, Putin and other key officials must be punished for disturbing the peace, destabilizing Europe and challenging the global order. Ukraine should be provided the means to defend itself; claims that such weapons threaten Russia are nonsense. Sanctions should be prepared to hurt the individuals behind the decision to fight, as well as key segments of the Russian economy. There should be no doubt about consequences if Moscow chooses war.

Putin is betting that neither consensus nor concerted action is possible. He apparently believes that the trans-Atlantic alliance is divided and that there is no substantive commitment to the sovereignty of Central and Eastern European states if Western European interests can be threatened if they try to protect their neighbors. Putin is convinced that he has leverage, particularly when it comes to the energy that his country supplies to the region.

Japan has been fairly quiet about the brewing conflict. In their videoconference last week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden said they would work closely together to deter Russian aggression against Ukraine, and Kishida pledged close coordination with the U.S., other partners and the international community on taking strong action in response to any attack. Also last week, Japanese and French foreign and defense ministers in their two-plus-two meeting reaffirmed their full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

In truth, there is relatively little Japan can do in or about Ukraine, apart from showing diplomatic support and making clear Western resolve and unity. But Japanese engagement parallels its invitation to European nations to participate in Indo-Pacific security and must be pursued.

The outcome of this crisis will affect Japan, like all countries. Putin aims to rewrite the most basic rule of international politics: the equality of nations. In his world, some countries are more equal than others and their demands and concerns outweigh all others. Acquiescence to his demands would not only transform the balance of power in Europe, but it would set a precedent that China would claim as well.

In that world, Japan would be less sovereign, independent and free than it is today. That is unacceptable.

The Japan Times Editorial Board