Hawaii is an occupied nation

Aloha! I absolutely love the Feb. 10 opinion piece “Japan and the former Kingdom of Hawaii” by Kuni Miyake. I feel it is very informative and provides a great insight into Japanese individuals and the relationship between Japan and Hawaii.

The only thing I'd like to point out is that when talking about the annexation of Hawaii, under international law Hawaii is currently an occupied nation, and the occupying force is the United States and its military. There was no declaration of war, and no annexation treaty was drafted and signed. Essentially, due to the large presence of Americans, there was a coup, then it transitioned into a territory, and finally statehood. So I implore you to use "occupation of Hawaii" versus "annexation of Hawaii". It's a small change, but makes a huge difference.

Mahalo nui for all your hard work!

LonDyn Look

Waipahu, Hawaii