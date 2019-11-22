Wearing glasses is natural for women

Regarding the article “Working women protest ban on glasses” in the Nov. 10 edition, I believe strongly that companies should rethink this decision.

Some companies are prohibiting women employees from wearing glasses just because they create a cold impression and they do not look good with traditional Japanese clothing. However, for medical and other reasons, some people can’t wear contact lenses.

Although there is a tendency that men wearing glasses appeal to women, prohibiting only women from wearing them is unfair. If glasses are a bad thing generally, the company should ban them for both men and women. Prohibiting them for women only is gender discrimination.

Recently, there are more opportunities to use electronic devices and people’s eyesight has been deteriorating as a result, so this problem increasingly need to be addressed seriously.

SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA PREFECTURE

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.