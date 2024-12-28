Ken Swift has never dribbled a basketball to a beat. Growing up in the Bronx, the northernmost borough of New York City, he never darted for touchdowns while music thumped. Back then, in the late 1970s, sports plugged an important desire for sweat and competition.

Breaking filled a larger, more meaningful one.

"Sports have a structure,” Swift said during a recent phone interview. "Breaking, because it was new and just born, there was so much freedom to it. You could give things your own name on it. You could exist in a community and build your reputation and get props.”