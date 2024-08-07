The 17-year-old diving prodigy Quan Hongchan on Tuesday won her second gold at the Paris Olympics and third of her young career to maintain China's unblemished record in the sport in the French capital.

Quan's first dive was given perfect scores of 10 across the board on the way to sealing a China one-two in the women's 10-meter platform.

An emotional Quan won with a total of 425.60 points, keeping teammate Chen Yuxi at bay for silver with 420.70. North Korea's Kim Mi Rae took bronze on 372.10, and promptly also burst into tears.