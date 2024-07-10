The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) did not show "favouritism" toward China in the case of 23 Chinese swimmers who were cleared to compete after testing positive for a banned drug, an independent report said Tuesday.

In April, the New York Times and German broadcaster ARD reported that the swimmers had tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) at a domestic competition in late 2020 and early 2021.

It was determined by Chinese anti-doping authorities that they ingested the substance unwittingly from tainted food at their hotel and no action against them was warranted.