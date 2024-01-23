Political bickering, ongoing grumbling about ticket prices and disruption to everyday life are souring the mood in the build-up to the Paris Olympics this July — something organizers blame on typical French pessimism.

Several recent announcements have led to a spike in negative publicity for the sporting mega-event, which will start in just six months and draw a television audience of billions.

Many Parisians were dismayed in December by news that transport ticket prices are set to double for the duration of the event and that they should work from home to free up seats on busy metros and buses.