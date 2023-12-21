The controversial building of a tower to judge the surfing event at the Paris Olympics will go ahead despite the sport's federation saying it is not required, the Games' chief organizer Tony Estanguet said Wednesday.

A proposal made by the International Surf Association (ISA) to Paris 2024 organizers and the Polynesian government suggested the use of "live images shot from land, water and drones" to judge events at Teahupo'o on the French Pacific island of Tahiti.

However, Estanguet — president of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee — dismissed their offer as had Polynesian leader Moetai Brotherson.