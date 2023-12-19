Sapporo will halt its efforts to bring a Winter Olympics to the city, Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto said Tuesday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has narrowed down candidate sites for hosting the Winter Olympics and Paralympics until 2034, dimming prospects for Sapporo to host the event.

Sapporo still left open the possibility of bidding for a Winter Games in the future.

In October this year, Sapporo dropped its initial plan to host the Games in 2030 as it failed to win sufficient understanding of local residents and said that it would seek to hold the event in 2034 or later.

In November, the IOC Executive Board selected the French Alps and Salt Lake City as candidate sites for 2030 and 2034, respectively.

The IOC has also decided to hold talks with Switzerland on the 2038 Games on a priority basis until 2027.