China’s top diplomat warned countries against caving in to U.S. tariff threats, as the Trump administration hints at the possible use of new trade tools to pressure Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said appeasement will only embolden the "bully” at a BRICS meeting on Monday, rallying the group of emerging-market nations to fight back against U.S. levies. The stern remarks show China intends to resist pressure to enter trade talks even as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggests Washington could ban certain exports to China to gain leverage.

"The U.S., which has long benefited enormously from free trade, is now going so far as to use tariffs as a bargaining chip to demand exorbitant prices from all countries,” Wang said at the gathering of senior diplomats in Brazil. "If one chooses to remain silent, compromise and cower, it will only make the bully want to push his luck more.”