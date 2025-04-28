The U.S. State Department said on Sunday Washington is in touch with both India and Pakistan and is urging them to work toward what it called a "responsible solution" amid rising tensions between the two Asian nations following a recent Islamist militant attack in Kashmir.

In public, the U.S. government has expressed support for India after the attack but has not criticized Pakistan. India blamed Pakistan for the April 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed over two dozen people. Pakistan denies responsibility and called for a neutral probe.

"This is an evolving situation and we are monitoring developments closely. We have been in touch with the governments of India and Pakistan at multiple levels," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.