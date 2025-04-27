A massive explosion tore through Iran's largest commercial port on Saturday, triggering a major blaze, with 14 people killed and 750 injured so far.

The blast, of unknown origin, occurred at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran, near the Strait of Hormuz through which a fifth of world oil output passes.

With choking smoke spreading throughout the area, all schools and offices 23 kilometers (14 miles) away in Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan province, have been ordered closed on Sunday, state TV said, to allow authorities to focus on the emergency effort.